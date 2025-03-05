Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Qatar responds to Shin Bet probe: 'No aid delivered to Hamas’s political, military wings'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

No humanitarian aid was provided to Hamas's political or military wings by Qatar, the Qatari government said on Wednesday, in response to the Shin Bet October 7 probe results released on Tuesday. 

"Claims that Qatari aid went to Hamas are entirely false and serve as evidence that the accusers are intent on prolonging the war," the statement noted. 

"All aid sent from Qatar to Gaza was transferred with the full knowledge, support, and supervision of the current and previous Israeli administrations and their security agencies – including the Shin Bet," the Qatari government continued. 

US cuts off intelligence sharing with Ukraine - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 02:11 PM
Knesset plenum approves bill for regulating use of medical cannabis
By TAL SHALEV
03/05/2025 02:09 PM
Halevi, Zamir visit Western Wall, after transfer of title
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 02:03 PM
Greenland's prime minister: We do not want to be Americans
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:41 PM
Greek top court orders release of Israeli mining magnate Steinmetz
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:34 PM
Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future talks
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 11:40 AM
IDF demolishes home of Jaffa light rail terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 10:54 AM
Authorities demolish three homes in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 08:55 AM
Netanyahu delayed committee probing Shin Bet’s October 7 failures - KAN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 08:10 AM
Trump: Person responsible for attack on troops in Afghanistan arrested
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 06:21 AM
Pope Francis remained stable on Tuesday, with no new crises.
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 06:13 AM
Russian units kill four Islamic State-affiliated militants in Dagestan
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 05:52 AM
US, Canadian officials in talks to possibly roll back Trump's tariffs
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 04:06 AM
Pro-Palestinian Columbia students protest Naftali Bennett appearance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:01 AM
Humanitarian aid must flow into Gaza unrestricted, UN Sec-Gen Guterres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 03:53 AM