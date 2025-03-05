Qatar responds to Shin Bet probe: 'No aid delivered to Hamas’s political, military wings'

No humanitarian aid was provided to Hamas's political or military wings by Qatar, the Qatari government said on Wednesday, in response to the Shin Bet October 7 probe results released on Tuesday.

"Claims that Qatari aid went to Hamas are entirely false and serve as evidence that the accusers are intent on prolonging the war," the statement noted.

"All aid sent from Qatar to Gaza was transferred with the full knowledge, support, and supervision of the current and previous Israeli administrations and their security agencies – including the Shin Bet," the Qatari government continued.