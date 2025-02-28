Jonatan Urich, senior Netanyahu advisor, main suspect in 'Qatargate' scandal - report

Jonatan Urich, a media advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is the main suspect in the investigation on the connection between the Prime Minister's Office and Qatar, according to an initial examination by the Shin Bet and Israel Police on Friday, Channel 13 reported.

The investigation reportedly concluded that Netanyahu aide Eli Feldstein is not a main suspect in the probe, and that he was only a "subordinate" to Urich. As per Channel 13, all of Feldstein's actions were under Urich's direction.

Feldstein denies any direct or indirect ties with Qatar, Channel 13 continued.

Attorney-General ordered an investigation into PMO officials the day before

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara ordered the Israel Police and the Shin Bet on Thursday to launch an investigation into officials within Netanyahu's office over their alleged ties to Qatar.

Last month, Urich requested an urgent court hearing after the prosecution obtained a warrant to access his mobile phone, which was granted as part of an investigation into the leak of classified documents to the German newspaper Bild. Urich previously said in November that it was Feldstein who passed classified information to the German publication. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson Yonatan Urich seen at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, November 11, 2019 (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

A month later, however, Judge Alaa Masarwa said that there was a lack of evidence Feldstein intended to harm Israel's national security in the PMO leak scandal.

This is a developing story.