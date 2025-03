One of the pedestrians who was wounded in the ramming attack on Highway 65 last week succumbed to her wounds on Wednesday.

The victim, Yaheli Gur from Pardes Hana, succumbed to her wounds after she was critically injured in the attack, the mayor of Harish, Yitzhak Keshet, announced on Facebook.

"On behalf of all the residents of Harish, we send our condolences to her family at this difficult time. All of Harish grieves with you," he wrote.