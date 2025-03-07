Jerusalem Post
Kremlin says dialog with US on nuclear arms control is essential

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 7, 2025 12:16

The Kremlin said on Friday that it was essential to engage in a dialog with the United States on nuclear arms control after President Donald Trump made a broad call for the world's nuclear powers to ditch their weapons.

Trump, who has pledged to make denuclearisation a goal in his second term, said on Thursday "it would be great if everybody got rid of their nuclear weapons."

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the US and Russia can deploy, is due to run out in February 2026.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any arms dialog with Washington must also take into account European nuclear arsenals.

He said this had taken on greater salience after French President Emmanuel Macron floated the idea on Wednesday of placing European allies under the protection of France's nuclear arsenal.

World Bank estimates reconstruction needs in Lebanon at $11 billion
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 01:25 PM
Zelensky calls for truce in air, at sea after massive Russian attack
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 12:18 PM
Israel's security cabinet to discuss 'voluntary relocation' of Gazans
By ANNA BARSKY
03/07/2025 11:22 AM
Russia says minister discussed Iranian nuclear program with Tehran envoy
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 11:19 AM
German union calls for 24-hour strike on Monday at Frankfurt Airport
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 11:04 AM
Discovery of WW2 bomb near major Paris train station disrupts services
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 10:06 AM
Sections of Highway 90 in Dead Sea area closed due to flooding
By YANIR YAGNA
03/07/2025 08:42 AM
South Korea court cancels President Yoon's arrest warrant: Yonhap
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 07:06 AM
SpaceX Starship failure prompts diversions
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 04:00 AM
Macron sees French nuclear talks in first half of 2025
By REUTERS
03/07/2025 01:34 AM
Israel allows limited amount of Muslims to enter Temple Mount on Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2025 11:13 PM
Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia in next month and a half
By REUTERS
03/06/2025 10:30 PM
EU leaders voice support for Ukraine without Hungarian backing
By REUTERS
03/06/2025 09:45 PM
US discussions with Hamas were recent, Trump envoy says
By REUTERS
03/06/2025 08:28 PM
Witkoff heads to Saudi Arabia for meeting with Zelensky's chief of staff
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/06/2025 07:08 PM