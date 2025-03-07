Jerusalem Post
Over 50 freed hostages tell Netanyahu: Carry out Gaza ceasefire deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 7, 2025 20:16

Fifty-six former hostages either released or rescued from Gaza sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, calling on him to carry out the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal and ensure the release of all remaining hostages at once. 

"We were taken during the massacre on October 7. We've suffered the agony that our loved ones are currently suffering. We have seen the darkness, heard the horrors, breathed the fear," the letter read.

"This may be our final opportunity to save lives, and our final chance to bring the slain hostages before they are lost. Do not let this opportunity pass you by. The entire Israeli people want the hostages home - the living for recovery, the slain for proper burial."

"We demand that you, the prime minister, along with the cabinet members and the government...bring them home by fully implementing the Gaza ceasefire deal - in one release, without delay."

This is a developing story.



