Ukrainian forces fighting inside Russia are almost surrounded, open source maps show

Thousands of Ukrainian troops who stormed into Russia's Kursk region last summer in a shock incursion are nearly surrounded by Russian forces there, in a major blow to Kyiv, which hoped to use its presence there as leverage over Moscow in any peace talks.

Ukraine's situation in Kursk has deteriorated sharply in the last three days, open source maps show, after Russian forces retook territory as part of a gathering counteroffensive that has nearly cut the Ukrainian force in two and separated the main group from its principal supply lines.

A Ukrainian soldier told the Telegraph that Ukraine is considering withdrawing from Kursk to avoid further losses.

“The fear of encirclement is real,” they added.

The Telegraph also reported that North Korean troops assisted greatly in cutting the Ukranian troops off using drone warfare. A Ukrainian serviceman patrols a street next to buildings damaged during recent fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the Ukrainian-controlled town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk region, August 16, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YAN DOBRONOSOV)

Currently, the only Ukrainian road into Sudzha – which would provide an escape route for Ukrainian soldiers from Kursk – is in range of Russian drones, according to maps from the Ukrainian military blog Deepstate.

US influence in Russian-Ukrainian war

The Russian advancements on the key highway came shortly after US President Donald Trump halted all intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

By denying Ukraine intelligence, experts believe the US has essentially allowed Russia to operate more freely, planning attacks without Ukrainian knowledge, the Telegraph reported.

Trump’s decision to halt intelligence sharing, as well as suspend military aid deliveries, came after a recent contentious meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Additionally, the US has formally blocked all allies from sharing US intelligence with Ukraine, though two officials told the Financial Times that several countries were likely to continue passing on relevant intelligence to Kyiv.

