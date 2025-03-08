One man dead from car explosion in Kfar Saba

One man was pronounced dead after a car exploded early Saturday morning on Alexandroni Street in Kfar Saba, the Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead after receiving initial reports at around 4:45 a.m.

He was found with severe burns on his body.

Paramedic Abed al-Rahim Bishara said that "the man was lying on the floor, unconscious, with burns on his body. We performed medical tests, but unfortunately his wounds were too significant and we were forced to pronounce him dead."

Israel Fire and Rescue Authority personnel from the Sharon station also arrived to put out the fire that resulted from the explosion. Israel Fire and Rescue Authority operating at the site of a car explosion in Kfar Saba on March 8, 2025. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

"Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire and prevent the fire from spreading," said Israel Fire and Rescue Authority official Mor Shishatsky. "During the firefighting operations, a human body was identified near the vehicle."

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. No remains of explosives were found at the scene, according to the authority.

Other similar incidences to Kfar Saba

One car explosion late last month saw one person dead after a car caught fire and exploded on Highway 34 between Yad Mordechai and Sderot.

One paramedic at the scene said that medical personnel only discovered that the one person in particular was killed after extinguishing the fire.

Last September saw a car bomb in Ramle that killed killed four people and wounded eight. The investigation behind this incident was revealed to be in the result of a clash between two crime syndicates.

This is a developing story. Eyal Green contributed to this report.