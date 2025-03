US President Donald Trump said that he was "shocked" to hear the testimonies of a delegation of recently released hostages that visited him this week.

Trump asked them if there were any kind people in Gaza out of all of the people they encountered, and Trump said that all of the former hostages said no.

The delegation included Doron Steinbrecher, Eli Sharabi, Naama Levy, Iair Horn, Omer Shem Tov, and Keith and Aviva Siegel.