Freed Gaza hostages to meet with Trump

Six freed hostages will meet with US President Donald Trump while on a special visit to Washington, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters announced on Wednesday.

The delegation, organized by The Hostages Families Forum and Hostage Aid, is comprised of Doron Steinbrecher, Eli Sharabi, Naama Levy, Iair Horn, Omer Shem Tov, and Keith and Aviva Siegel, who were all freed as part of phase one of the most recent Gaza deal.

The group will meet and thank the Trump administration for its commitment to returning all hostages, share their experiences from captivity, and emphasize the need to return all hostages immediately, the Forum stated.

The delegation arrived at the offices of the DC chapter of the Hostages Families Forum on Tuesday to learn about what the forum has done in the capital since the October 7 massacre.

They saw posters of all the hostages, and each freed hostage wrote a personal message on their own posters. A hostage protest tent calling for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, seen in Jerusalem, February 18, 2025 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

Messages of love and hope

"How good it is to simply be. Thank you for your prayers and hard work," Omer Shem Tov wrote, adding to Ori Danino’s – whose body was found in Gaza in September – "My guardian angel. Thank you!"

"What joy to be here. Thank you, everyone, for all the efforts!" Naama Levy wrote.