Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Orbit wins European satellite communications deal

By DEAN SHMUEL ELMAS/GLOBES/TNS

Orbit Technologies, controlled by FIMI Opportunity Funds, announced last week that it has received an order worth $2.2 million to supply a European integrator with an OceanTRx4 Mil satellite communications system for a naval military platform. Orbit will begin delivering the system from next year.

Orbit develops and manufactures ground, airborne and maritime SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical communication management systems. The company's customers include more than 27 naval fleets worldwide, integrators and well-known companies such as Lockheed Martin, Bowins, Leonardo and Northrop Grumman.

Orbit recently launched the OceanTRx 4 Mil platform, a satellite communications system designed for a maritime platform, which supports a variety of configurations of 1.15-meter diameter antenna systems, operating in Ku, X, and Ka frequencies, and including a unique solution for simultaneous operation of a variety of frequencies for global operations.

IDF strikes terrorists in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 11:58 AM
Suspected terrorist infiltration near Dead Sea deemed false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 10:54 AM
Hamas says it held several meetings with US over Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 10:32 AM
China pledges more resources to support employment
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 09:36 AM
Ukraine's air defences down 73 of 119 Russian drones, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 09:26 AM
Israel police arrest daughter of Hamas operative in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 09:08 AM
Naval drills between Iran, Russia and China start on Monday
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 08:36 AM
Trump administration ends Iraq's waiver to buy Iranian electricity
By REUTERS
03/09/2025 08:09 AM
Rocket alerts heard in Holit due to IDF activity, military says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 07:12 AM
IDF to be tested for readiness, explosions will be heard in the areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 06:14 AM
30-year-old shot and killed at café in Zemer, Israel Police say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2025 04:39 AM
Hamas agrees to release more living hostages, ceasefire extension
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/08/2025 11:23 PM
White House reiterates Trump's warning to Iran
By REUTERS
03/08/2025 11:02 PM
Reports of two people wounded from gunfire in Nof Hagalil in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2025 10:43 PM
Terrorists pelt car with Molotov cocktails in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2025 10:38 PM