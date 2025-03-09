Hamas says talks with US focused on release of American hostage in Gaza

President Donald Trump's hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, said on Sunday that US meetings with Hamas on the release of hostages held in Gaza were very helpful, and he did not rule out additional encounters with the Palestinian terror group. Boehler emphasized that they were acting in US interests, stating that "we're not an agent of Israel."

The meetings have largely focused on the release of an American-Israeli dual national being held by Hamas in Gaza, a senior Hamas official told Reuters on Sunday.

Taher Al-Nono, political adviser to the leader of the Palestinian group, confirmed the unprecedented, direct talks with Washington, saying the discussions had taken place in the Qatari capital over the past week.

"Several meetings have already taken place in Doha, focusing on releasing one of the dual-nationality prisoners. We have dealt positively and flexibly, in a way that serves the interests of the Palestinian people," Nono said.

He added that the two sides had also discussed how to see through the implementation of the phased agreement aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war.

"We informed the American delegation that we don't oppose the release of the prisoner within the framework of these talks," Nono told Reuters.

President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters at the White House last week that gaining the release of Edan Alexander, the 21-year-old man from New Jersey believed to be the last living American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza, was a "top priority for us."

Alexander served as a soldier in the IDF.

Israel and Hamas signaled on Saturday they were preparing for the next phase of ceasefire negotiations, as mediators pushed ahead with talks to extend the fragile 42-day truce that began in January.

A Hamas delegation met in the past two days with Egyptian mediators and reaffirmed its readiness to negotiate the implementation of the deal's second phase.

Israel also said it was sending negotiators to Doha on Monday for ceasefire talks.

On Sunday, its Energy Minister, Eli Cohen, said he had instructed the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) not to sell electricity to Gaza, in what he described in a video as a means of pressure on Hamas to free hostages.

The measure would have little immediate impact, as Israel already cut supply to Gaza at the start of the war. It would, however, affect a wastewater treatment plant presently supplied with power, according to the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC).

Breaking the status-quo

The discussions between US hostage envoy Boehler and Hamas broke with a decades-old policy by Washington against negotiating with groups that the US brands as terrorist organizations.

The Islamist terrorist group carried out a cross-border raid into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, triggering a devastating war in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to Hamas-run Gaza health officials.

Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Nono praised what he described as an "important role" played by Witkoff in reaching the January 19 ceasefire agreement that halted the fighting in Gaza.

"We hope that he (Witkoff) will work to succeed in the negotiation of the second phase," Nono said.

Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas has exchanged 33 Israeli hostages for about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees and has also freed five Thai hostages. Israeli authorities believe fewer than half of the remaining 59 hostages are still alive.