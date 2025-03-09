Israel to stop supplying electricity to Gaza, Energy Minister Eli Cohen says

Israel will stop supplying electricity to Gaza, Energy Minister Eli Cohen announced on Sunday.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israel’s step-by-step plan to pressure Hamas would begin with blocking the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza, with the next phase being the shutting of electricity and water.

In July, Israel connected a water facility in Gaza to Israel’s electric grid to provide water on a medium- to longer-term basis for Gazans at a rate of up to 20,000 liters per day, a policy that served to maintain Israel’s global legitimacy, IDF sources said.

After US President Donald Trump’s February threat to Hamas to release all hostages in one fell swoop, he said that the US "will back" whatever decision Israel makes in response.

Trump and his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, have also warned of a return to war should Hamas refuse to comply. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 2, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The next steps

If all economic and infrastructure pressures fail, Israel may escalate to targeted airstrikes and special forces raids against Hamas leadership and military positions, Israeli security analysts briefed on the plan told the Wall Street Journal.

The next step could involve forcing Palestinians who returned to northern Gaza during the ceasefire to evacuate once again.