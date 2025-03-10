Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza, envoy says

By REUTERS

Israel is actively encouraging UN agencies and other aid groups to take over the work of the UN Palestinian relief agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, Israel's ambassador said on Monday, after banning the agency on Israeli territory in January.

"We, the State of Israel, are working to find a substitute to the act, to the work of UNRWA inside Gaza," Daniel Meron, Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told reporters.

He declined to give specifics but said Israel was "encouraging the UN agencies and NGOs to take over each one in its own field that they specialize in."

 



