Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Far Right MK will not vote for budget as it discriminates against National-Religious Zionists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Avi Maoz, MK for the far Right Noam party, will not vote for the budget, he wrote on his personal X/Twitter on Monday evening.

"For years, the budget for reserve soldiers of the national-religious public has been discriminatory," he continued.

"General education is budgeted for, and Haredi education is budgeted for, but parents of children of national-religious Torah scholars who have been doing hundreds of reserve days since the beginning of the war and are abusing themselves to death, pay hundreds of shekels a month for each child even though there is 'free education' in the State of Israel," he added.

"It's time for equality! I cannot vote in favor of the budget when this injustice is not corrected," Maoz's tweet concluded. 

Israeli warplanes strike vicinity of Syria's Daraa
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 09:47 PM
Trump to sign executive order on disaster relief on Monday
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 09:43 PM
SOAS student charged for celebrating October 7, inviting Hamas support
By MICHAEL STARR
03/10/2025 09:39 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they will take military measures
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 08:48 PM
Marcio Rubio says Adam Boehler Hamas talks won't happen again
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 06:58 PM
Eyal Zamir orders soldiers' leave canceled due to increased tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 06:26 PM
Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia, official says
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 05:12 PM
IDF intercept two groups of terrorists planting explosives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 05:09 PM
Holon robbers steal hundreds of thousands of shekels from vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 05:01 PM
Hamas condemns Israeli's non-commitment to withdraw from Philadelphi
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 04:58 PM
West Bank terrorist stone throwing injures baby near Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 04:39 PM
Russia, US coordinating on Syria violence - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 04:25 PM
Witkoff demands deadline on Gaza hostage release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2025 04:17 PM
Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 03:44 PM
Greenland holds parliamentary election amid renewed US interest
By REUTERS
03/10/2025 03:16 PM