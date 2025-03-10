Far Right MK will not vote for budget as it discriminates against National-Religious Zionists

Avi Maoz, MK for the far Right Noam party, will not vote for the budget, he wrote on his personal X/Twitter on Monday evening.

"For years, the budget for reserve soldiers of the national-religious public has been discriminatory," he continued.

"General education is budgeted for, and Haredi education is budgeted for, but parents of children of national-religious Torah scholars who have been doing hundreds of reserve days since the beginning of the war and are abusing themselves to death, pay hundreds of shekels a month for each child even though there is 'free education' in the State of Israel," he added.

"It's time for equality! I cannot vote in favor of the budget when this injustice is not corrected," Maoz's tweet concluded.