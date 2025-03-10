Jerusalem Post
Pope Francis no longer faces immediate danger, responding to treatment, Vatican says

By REUTERS

Pope Francis is no longer in immediate danger of death and is responding well to treatment in hospital, the Vatican said on Monday, in a sign of progress as the 88-year-old pontiff battles double pneumonia.

In its latest medical update, the Vatican said the pope's doctors had decided to lift an earlier "guarded" prognosis, meaning the pontiff was no longer in immediate danger.

"The improvements recorded in previous days have further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical assessments, as well as a good response to his drug treatments," it said.

Although the doctors lifted their earlier prognosis, the Vatican said they still expect Francis "to continue medical drug treatment in a hospital setting for further days." No exact timeframe was given for his discharge.

