Arrest warrant served for Philippines ex-President Duterte, government says

Philippine police on Tuesday served an Interpol arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for former President Rodrigo Duterte upon his arrival at a Manila airport, and the ex-leader is now in custody, the office of the president said.

Duterte questioned under what law and for what crime he had been arrested, according to a video posted by local media outlet GMA news.

"You have to answer now for the deprivation of liberty," Duterte said in a video that GMA said had been supplied by his youngest daughter, Veronica Duterte.