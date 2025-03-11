Jerusalem Post
Separatist group fires upon passenger train in Pakistan carrying hundreds

By REUTERS

Separatist militants fired at a passenger train carrying hundreds of passengers in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, injuring a train driver, police, and railway officials, they said.

The Jaffar Express, with around 400 passengers on board in nine bogies, was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it was fired on, railway officials said.

In a statement, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack and said they had taken hostages from the train, including security forces.

Officials from the provincial government or railways did not confirm whether hostages were taken.

