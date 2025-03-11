Iranian president rejects Trump's calls for negotiations

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian dismissed US President Donald Trump's calls for negotiations, saying that he would not engage under threats and telling Trump to do what he wanted, the Iranian state media reported on Tuesday evening.

This comes after an increase in tensions between the US and Iran.

What did Trump say?

Trump said he wanted to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran and sent a letter to its leadership last week saying he hoped the Islamic Republic woulda agree to talk.

"I said I hope you're going to negotiate, because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," Trump said in the interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Friday. US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, US. February 5, 2025. (credit: reuters/kent nishimura)

Trump later said on Friday that something will happen with Iran very soon, adding that he hopes it's a peace deal that blocks the rival from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something because you can't let another nuclear weapon."

The letter appeared to have been addressed to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The White House did not immediately respond to a request about that.

