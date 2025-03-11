Ukraine is ready to accept immediate ceasefire, US State Dept. says

Ukraine has agreed to accept a US proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire and to take steps toward restoring a durable peace after Russia's invasion, according to a joint US-Ukraine statement on Tuesday.

The two sides, meeting in Saudi Arabia, also agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources, the statement said.

The US State Department also said that the US would 'immediately' resume intelligence sharing and military assistance with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would now take the offer to the Russians and that the ball is now in Moscow's court.

"The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace," the statement said. A Ukrainian serviceman seen between military exercises at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine. February 24, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

'Positive and productive talks'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that talks between the two nations in Saudi Arabia were positive and productive.

"But I can assure you, and everybody here and the American people, that the news we've received from that meeting throughout the day, and the president has been briefed on, is positive. This meeting has been productive," she said.

Negotiations lasted for nearly nine hours, Saudi channel Al-Hadath said.

Ukraine reacts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country was ready to take the step towards a total ceasefire, and that he believed it was a step in the right direction.

"Ukraine accepts this proposal; we see it as positive and are ready to take this step," he said in his daily address on Telegram. "The United States must convince Russia to do the same.

"That is, we agree, and if the "Russians" agree, then at that moment, the silence will take effect."

"That is, we agree, and if the "Russians" agree, then at that moment, the silence will take effect."

He also said that his team's proposals for a ceasefires in the sky and at sea, as well as confidence building measures for ongoing diplomacy with Moscow were accepted by the American team.

"Our Ukrainian proposal for this meeting with the Americans included three points: silence in the sky—missiles, bombs, long-range drones—silence at sea, and real confidence-building measures in this situation where diplomacy is ongoing, primarily the release of prisoners. The American side understands our arguments and accepts our proposals," he said.

Notably, he thanked President Trump for the "constructive nature" of the discussions. He also expressed his relief that the US would restore its intelligence sharing with Ukraine as well as military aid to Kyiv.

Trump later said that he would be willing to invite Zelensky back to the White House.