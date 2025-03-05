Zelensky says White House meeting 'regrettable' after Trump cuts aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his contentious meeting with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance was "regrettable," in a series of posts on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be," the Ukrainian president wrote. "It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive."

Zelensky went on to reiterate his desire for peace in Ukraine, something that Trump has repeatedly contested after their White House meeting ended early.

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer," he wrote. "Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts." Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy head to a private room to hold a meeting during a summit at Lancaster House in central London, Britain March 2, 2025. (credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Trump pulls military aid

Zelensky's post on social media comes less than 24 hours after Trump pulled all military aid from Ukraine.

The US president also expressed his disappointment in Zelensky's statements that the end to the Ukraine-Russia War is "very, very far away."

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer," Trump wrote in a Monday post on Truth Social.

Zelensky's statements come after his phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday. Starmer reportedly called to advise his counterpart to swallow his pride and express regret, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The Telegraph reported that at a summit in London on Sunday, Ukraine's allies in the UK and EU wanted to use their warmer relationship to “deliver some hard truths to him [Zelensky]."

The British prime minister also gave Zelensky pointers on what Trump would have to hear so that talks could resume.