Russia, China, Iran ships practice artillery fire in Gulf of Oman, Russian agencies say

Russia, Iran, and China warships practiced artillery fire and other tasks in the Gulf of Oman as part of annual joint naval exercises, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday.

"Over the course of two days, the ships' crews conducted daytime and nighttime fire from large-caliber machine guns and small arms at targets simulating unmanned boats and unmanned aerial vehicles of a mock enemy," the Interfax news agency cited a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

One of the key practiced tasks was a joint search for a vessel captured by mock terrorist groups, as well as an operation by special units to free it.

After completing the tasks, the ships returned to the Iranian port of Chabahar for the drills' closing ceremony, TASS agency reported.