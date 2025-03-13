Daniel Davis denied role as Deputy Director of National Intelligence, source tells 'Post'

After a storm of controversy following a series of statements, Daniel Davis, who was slated to be appointed as the Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Mission Integration—a position very close to the US president—will not take up the role, an informed source told the Jerusalem Post.

In the past, Davis condemned US support for Israel in the war against Hamas and accused the United States and Israel of pushing Iran to accelerate its efforts to develop nuclear weapons, while referring to Tehran as a "marginal regional power."