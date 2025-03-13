The Israeli air force struck several terrorists who were attempting to plant explosive devices near IDF troops in Gaza on Thursday, the military announced.
IAF strikes terrorists attempting to plant explosives near IDF troops in Gaza
By REUTERS03/13/2025 05:06 PM
By REUTERS03/13/2025 04:20 PM
By REUTERS03/13/2025 04:03 PM
By REUTERS03/13/2025 03:03 PM
By REUTERS03/13/2025 02:19 PM
By REUTERS03/13/2025 02:17 PM
By REUTERS03/13/2025 02:06 PM
By REUTERS03/13/2025 12:04 PM
By REUTERS03/13/2025 11:14 AM
By REUTERS03/13/2025 08:54 AM
By REUTERS03/13/2025 06:21 AM