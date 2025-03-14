Hamas will release Edan Alexander, bodies of four deceased hostages - report

Hamas announced on Friday that they have agreed to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and the bodies of four deceased hostages with American citizenship - Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Gadi Haggai, and Judy Weinstein Haggai.

The terrorist organization also said that they received a new offer for phase two of the ceasefire and hostage deal from American mediators yesterday and responded positively to it.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security consultation in the next hours, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff presented the updated American proposal in Doha on Wednesday. According to sources familiar with the matter, the plan seeks to extend the ceasefire in Gaza for several weeks in exchange for the release of at least five living hostages and the remains of several others held by Hamas. United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff at Hostage square in Tel Aviv, January 30, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

US engaged in direct negotiations

Last week, it was first reported that the Trump administration is engaged in direct negotiations with Hamas regarding the release of American hostages in Gaza, as well as the possibility of a broader agreement to end the war.

The talks, led by Adam Boehler, US President Donald Trump’s envoy for hostages, are unprecedented, as the US has never previously communicated directly with Hamas.

Currently, five American citizens are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Four have been declared deceased, while 21-year-old Edan Alexander is believed to be alive.