Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

By REUTERS

NASA and SpaceX on Friday launched a long-awaited crew to the International Space Station that will let them bring home US astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stuck on the orbital lab for nine months.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 7:03 p.m. ET (2303 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying four astronauts who will replace Wilmore and Williams, both of whom are veteran NASA astronauts and retired US Navy test pilots and were the first to fly Boeing's BA.N Starliner capsule to the ISS in June.

But problems with Starliner's propulsion system during the flight forced an extension of their planned eight-day stay as NASA deemed it too risky for them to fly home on the craft, which returned to Earth empty in September.

Otherwise a routine crew rotation flight, Friday's Crew-10 mission is also a long-awaited key step to bring the astronaut duo back to Earth. They are scheduled to depart the station on March 19 after the Crew-10 astronauts arrive Saturday night.

The mission has become entangled in politics as President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk, who is also SpaceX's CEO, say without evidence that former President Joe Biden left the astronauts on the station for political reasons.

Adam Boehler withdraws nomination as US Envoy for Hostage Affairs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 02:14 AM
Russia deputy foreign minister visits North Korea, KCNA says
By REUTERS
03/15/2025 01:22 AM
Hamas official: Israel demands 27 hostages for Gaza ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2025 12:14 AM
Turkish delegation discussed Syrian gov't-SDF deal in visit to Damascus
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 10:17 PM
Air control failure pauses flights across Central America
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 09:28 PM
US to sanction Thai officials over deportation of Uyghurs to China
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 09:26 PM
US Justice Dept probes Columbia war protests for terrorism violations
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 08:42 PM
Israeli forces, Palestinian rioters clash in West Bank, several wounded
By AMIR BOHBOT , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2025 08:12 PM
Rubio says US to revoke more student visas in coming days
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 06:45 PM
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's prime minister
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 05:49 PM
Boeing lost trust with Americans, needs strict oversight - US official
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 05:42 PM
Iraqi PM says Islamic State leader for Iraq and Syria killed
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 03:57 PM
Police arrest suspects allegedly involved in attack near settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2025 03:35 PM
G7 make no mention of two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 03:26 PM
G7 points finger at Iran's use of arbitrary arrests, assassinations
By REUTERS
03/14/2025 03:23 PM