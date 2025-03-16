Jerusalem Post
Russia urges US to halt Yemen strikes, engage in dialogue

By REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the United States to cease strikes against Yemen's Houthis, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Lavrov spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by telephone, the ministry said.

"In response to the American representative's arguments, Sergei Lavrov stressed the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force and the importance for all sides to engage in political dialog in order to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed," the ministry said.

US President Donald Trump launched large-scale military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, killing at least 31 people at the start of a campaign expected to last many days.

