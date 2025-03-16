Jerusalem Post
Azerbaijan says Armenia fired on it, Yerevan denies the claim

By REUTERS

Azerbaijan on Sunday accused Armenian forces of shooting at Azerbaijani positions from the southern Syunik province of Armenia, a claim Yerevan dismissed as untrue.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said in a statement that Armenian forces had opened fire with small arms on Sunday morning from the Goris area. It gave no further details.

Armenia's defence ministry said the statement from Azerbaijan was untrue.

Reuters was unable to verify the situation in the area immediately.

Baku and Yerevan said on Thursday that they had agreed on the text of a peace agreement to end nearly four decades of conflict between the South Caucasus countries, a sudden breakthrough in a fitful and often bitter peace process.

