Houthis launch missile towards Israel, sirens sound in northern Negev

Yemen's Houthis launched a missile toward Israel, triggering rocket sirens to sound across the northern Negev, starting at 6:56 p.m. on Tuesday.

The military said it had intercepted a ballistic missile before it crossed into Israeli territory.

Sirens blared in Beersheba, Merhav Am, Nevatim, and Revivim, among other locations.

Israel's emergency response service, Magen David Adom, said no injuries had been reported. A US military airplane launches on its mission to strike Houthi terrorists in Yemen, March 15, 2025. (credit: X/CENTCOM)

US strikes on Houthis

On Saturday, the US launched widespread strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, continuing its attacks during three consecutive days.

A US official told The Jerusalem Post that the strikes were a message to Iran at a time when the administration is proposing to open negotiations on its nuclear program.

A US official told Reuters the strikes could last "days, possibly weeks."

This is a developing story.