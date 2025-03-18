Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Southwest jet passed less than 200 feet behind business jet in February near-miss

By REUTERS

A Southwest Airlines flight forced to abort a landing at Chicago Midway Airport on February 25 to narrowly avoid a collision with a business jet was less than 200 feet behind it, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.

A FlexJet Challenger business jet entered the runway without authorization, prompting the Southwest Boeing 737-800 to perform a go-around, a maneuver in which the plane circled and reapproached the landing.

The Southwest first officer saw the business jet and realized it was not stopping, called for a go-around and the captain executed it, the NTSB said.

Survey shows 44% of Pakistanis support trade relations with India
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
03/18/2025 09:56 PM
Haredim protest at El Al Junction, police blocks roads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 09:47 PM
Foreign Minister Sa'ar holds talks with European counterparts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 09:29 PM
United jet suffered navigation parts failure before injury incident
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 08:31 PM
Hamas claims it did not reject Witkoff's framework for ceasefire deal
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/18/2025 08:15 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visits Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 08:14 PM
Government to meet Tuesday at 9 p.m.
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/18/2025 06:34 PM
IDF updates defense guidelines for Gaza border area, Western Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 06:24 PM
Poland and Baltic nations plan to withdraw from landmine convention
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 05:31 PM
UN chief: Cyprus talks 'constructive', parties agree to meet again
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 05:02 PM
Israeli military publishes footage of strikes in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 04:45 PM
IAF strikes in southern Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 03:30 PM
Security forces operate in Nablus, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2025 03:18 PM
Rafah border crossing in Gaza is closed, EU spokesperson says
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 03:13 PM
Qatar PM demands international action to compel Israel to ceasefire Gaza
By REUTERS
03/18/2025 03:13 PM