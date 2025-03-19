An Israeli businessman admitted in recordings published by KAN's Reshet Bet on Wednesday that he had transferred funds from a Qatari lobbyist to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson, Eli Feldstein.
Israeli businessman admits he transferred money from Qatar to PM spokesperson
