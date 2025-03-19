Netanyahu posts of 'leftist Deep State' on official X account, then deletes it

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked the "leftists Deep State" in Israel in a post on the official Prime Minister of Israel X account on Wednesday.

"In America and in Israel, when a strong right wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponized the justice system to thwart the peoples will. They won't win in either place!" Netanyahu posted.

"We stand strong together," his post concluded.

Shortly after, he deleted the post. The deleted post of from the official Prime Minister of Israel account on X, March 19, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

He then reposted it on his personal account.

In America and in Israel, when a strong right wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people's will. They won't win in either place! We stand strong together. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 19, 2025

Elon Musk responded to his post with a "100" emoji, showing support for Netanyahu's statements.

Afterwards, the Office of the President of Israel posted, "Israel’s strong and independent judicial system is an asset to our democracy, and the President of Israel is very proud of it."

The Yesh Atid party responded, saying, "Netanyahu has completely lost it. He’s off the rails.The Prime Minister of Israel is spreading dangerous conspiracies, undermining the rule of law, and tarnishing Israel’s reputation. He is in panic – knowing that his inner circle is immersed in foreign interests and that the truth will be revealed."

"This is not leadership; this is dangerous and embarrassing panic," the post concluded.

The post may have come as a result of the arrest of two suspects in the affair known as Qatargate, which was announced shortly earlier.

"Qatargate" is a scandal in which some of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aides were reportedly paid by Qatar while managing hostage negotiations.