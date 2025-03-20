Eli Sharabi to share testimony at UN Security Council meeting on hostage crisis

The UN Security Council will convene on Friday for a special session on our hostages still held in brutal Hamas captivity, Israel's ambassador to the UN confirmed early on Thursday morning.

The session will open with testimony from Eli Sharabi, a survivor of Hamas captivity, who will share his account with the Council members.

"While the UN continues its attacks on Israel, Eli will remind the world who we are fighting for," Danny Dannon, Israel's UN ambassador, wrote on X/Twitter. "We will not stop until Hamas is defeated and every hostage returns home."