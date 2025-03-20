Twice in 24 hours: Houthi missile triggers sirens in Jerusalem, central Israel

This missile was intercepted by the Israeli air force prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 20, 2025 19:48
View of the rocket alerts triggered following the missile launch from Yemen. March 20, 2025. (photo credit: screenshot)
Rocket sirens sounded in Jerusalem and across central Israel starting at 7:28 p.m. on Thursday following a missile launched from Yemen

This missile was intercepted by the Israel Air Force prior to crossing into Israeli territory, the military said. 

Israel’s emergency response service said its teams had been dispatched to areas from which it had received reports. 

MDA said no injuries were reported apart from several individuals suffering from anxiety.

Second launch in 24 hours

This is the second time in 24 hours that the Houthis fired a missile at Israel. In the early hours of Thursday, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile, triggering sirens across central Israel. 

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor missile as rockets are fired from Gaza, in Sderot, Israel, May 10, 2023. (credit: Ammar Awa/Reuters)
The missile was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory. 

This is a developing story. 



