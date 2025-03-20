US, Israel to hold strategic talks on Iran at White House next week, officials tell 'Post'

Senior US and Israeli officials are set to hold strategic talks on Iran's nuclear program at the White House next week, two officials with knowledge of the matter, one of whom is Israeli, told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

"Several bilateral issues will come up in the discussions," the Israeli official said.

Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister, Ron Dermer, and the head of the National Security Council head, Tzachi Hanegbi, are expected to head the talks.

On Wednesday, two sources familiar with the subject confirmed to the Post that US President Donald Trump's letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei includes a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear deal.

“President Trump made it clear to Ayatollah Khamenei that he wanted to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program diplomatically – and very soon – and if this were not possible, there would be other ways to resolve the dispute," NSC Spokesman Brian Hughes told the Post. Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during a meeting between Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nuclear scientists and personnel of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

A source with knowledge also told the Post that the Europeans have sent a message to the Iranians as well: If there is no agreement by June-July, "a significant wave of sanctions will be imposed on Iran."

Iran responds to letter

On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Islamic Republic would consider the "opportunities" as well as the threats in Trump’s letter.

Trump's letter was rejected by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week as deceptive.

Reuters contributed to this report.