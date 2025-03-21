Jerusalem Post
Judge stops Musk's team from 'unbridled access' to millions of Americans' private data

By REUTERS

A federal judge said on Thursday the Social Security Administration likely violated privacy laws by giving tech billionaire Elon Musk's aides "unbridled access" to the data of millions of Americans, and ordered a halt to further record sharing.

US District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander of Maryland said Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was intruding into "the personal affairs of millions of Americans" as part of its hunt for fraud and waste under President Donald Trump.

"To be sure, rooting out possible fraud, waste, and mismanagement in the SSA is in the public interest. But, that does not mean that the government can flout the law to do so," Hollander said.

The case has shed light for the first time on the amount of personal information DOGE staffers have been given access to in the databases, which hold vast amounts of sensitive data on most Americans.

The SSA administers benefits for tens of millions of older Americans and people with disabilities, and is just one of at least 20 agencies DOGE has accessed since January.

