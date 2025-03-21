Israeli High-Tech headquarters on Shin Bet vote: 'We will shut down economy'

"If the government decides to lead Israel with open eyes into a constitutional crisis, we will shut down the companies and launch a public struggle together with all the strength of Israeli society," the Israeli High-Tech Headquarters, which includes dozens of the largest high-tech companies and leading venture capital funds, said in a statement Friday afternoon.

"We call on [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to stop a moment before falling into the abyss."

"A violation of a High Court order or any court ruling is a red line from which there is no return. Such a breach would turn Israel into a third-world country, driving away foreign investors," the statement added.

Histadrut Chief Arnon Bar David warned on Friday of "anarchy under government auspices," says refusal to comply with High Court ruling is a "red line," and vows that he will not "sit quietly while the State of Israel is being dismantled." Protesters gather in Jerusalem near the High Court of Justice. March 19, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The NGO Movement for Quality Government in Israel called the High Court's decision to freeze the government's decision to remove Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar from his position an achievement.

"The High Court of Justice's decision is a first and important step in the struggle to protect the independence of law enforcement systems and gatekeepers in Israel. We will continue to fight with all tools at our disposal against attempts to undermine the rule of law, and to investigate the dangerous connections between the prime minister's associates and Qatar," Adv. Dr. Eliad Shraga, chair of the NGO said in a statement.

Opposition parties react

Opposition parties Yesh Atid, National Unity, Yisrael Beytenu, and The Democrats submitted a petition to the High Court of Justice on Friday demanding an injunction against the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

The petition came following the cabinet's unanimous Thursday vote to end the agency's chief term, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to put forward such a proposal to the cabinet.

"This is a decision made under a severe conflict of interest by the prime minister, based on extraneous considerations related to Shin Bet investigations in the Prime Minister's Office and the recently published Shin Bet position stating that the political leadership bears responsibility for the disaster of October 7, " Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid said on X.

יש עתיד, המחנה הממלכתי, ישראל ביתנו והדמוקרטים הגישו לפני זמן קצר עתירה לבג״ץ בבקשה לצו נגד פיטורי ראש השב״כ רונן בר.מדובר בהחלטה שהתקבלה בניגוד עניינים חריף של ראש הממשלה, על בסיס שיקולים זרים, הקשורים בחקירות שב"כ בלשכת ראש הממשלה, ובעמדת שב"כ שפורסמה לאחרונה לפיה לדרג המדיני… — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) March 21, 2025

Reichman University in Herzliya threatened in a statement to "shut down the university's activities and hold a dialogue with the students regarding resistance measures within the framework of the law" due to the High Court's ruling.

"Reichman University, which was founded on the foundations of original Zionism as expressed in the Declaration of Independence and on the basis of the values of Israeli democracy, calls on the Israeli government to respect the High Court's decisions," the University stated. "Failure to respect High Court decisions undermines the legitimacy of the government and causes a constitutional crisis that endangers the very existence of the state."

The Shas Party, however, welcomed the government's vote, saying that it "fully supports and stands by the decision presented yesterday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the dismissal of Shin Bet director Ronen Bar.

"Shas ministers participated in and supported the vote held last night during the cabinet meeting, except for Minister Yaakov Margi, who was unable to attend due to his late father's memorial service. Minister Michael Malchieli left a note expressing his support for the decision," the statement added.

This is a developing story.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.