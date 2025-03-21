Police name two suspects who were detained for questioning in 'Qatargate' case

The two suspects who were detained for questioning in the "Qatargate" affair are Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, according to the police, who allowed this information to be published Friday.

The police detained the suspects at their homes and transferred them for questioning at The National Crime Unit offices. One of the suspects was released under restrictive conditions to his home at approximately 12:30 a.m. The investigation lasted several hours.

A 30-day gag order has been imposed on the investigation.

The allegations the police may be investigating include bribery, contact with a foreign agent, aiding an enemy state, and breach of trust.

Birger admitted to transferring funds from Qatari lobbyist to Eli Feldstein

Israeli Businessman Gil Birger admitted in recordings published by Kan's Reshet Bet on Wednesday that he had transferred funds from a Qatari lobbyist to Eli Feldstein, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's media team.

According to the recordings, the lobbyist, Jay Footlik, requested that Birger assist in transferring the funds to Feldstein for VAT purposes. The recordings confirm a report on Tuesday evening by Channel 13’s Baruch Kara. Eliezer Feldstein, the central suspect in the PMO security leak affair. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, Via Maariv)

According to Kara, Feldstein ceased receiving his salary from the prime minister’s office in April 2024 after failing a security background check. However, he continued working for the prime minister until October 2024, when he was arrested on charges of leaking a classified document to the German newspaper Bild on behalf of Netanyahu in order to relieve public outcry over the Hamas killing of six hostages in Rafah due to IDF proximity.

According to Kara, Feldstein’s salary was effectively paid by the Qatari government during that period while, at the same time, working alongside the prime minister, serving primarily as his liaison to military reporters.

The recordings and report regarding Feldstein’s salary could not be independently confirmed by The Jerusalem Post.