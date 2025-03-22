Jerusalem Post
Israeli paraglider seen near Gaza border causes security incident scare

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 22, 2025 21:05

The IDF ruled out suspicion of a security incident in the Gaza border area on Saturday evening.

Israeli media reported that a paraglider was spotted in Kibbutz Erez, near northern Gaza, earlier on Saturday. Numerous security forces were dispatched to the scene, and residents were instructed to remain in sheltered areas.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the incident involved an Israeli civilian who was operating a paraglider in the area without prior coordination with Israeli security security forces.

No one was harmed in the incident.



