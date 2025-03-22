Lapid warns Israeli gov't he would coordinate an organized tax resistance

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid warned the Israeli government he would coordinate an organized tax resistance while speaking at a protest in Tel Aviv’s Habima Theater square on Saturday evening.

“If the October 7 government decides to disregard a Supreme Court ruling, it would become a criminal government,” the Yesh Atid leader told thousands in attendance in Tel Aviv. “We will not be extras in Netanyahu’s crazy theater,” he added.

“The economy must shut down, we will organize tax resistance. We will reject any form of refusal to serve, but we will not take part in the destruction of democracy.”

"This government is doing everything it can to ignite a civil war, and Netanyahu is openly pushing for it. We will not let this happen. We will fight for the country, but we will not let them destroy it," Lapid said.

"They use the word 'unity' to silence us. It won’t work. Silence in the face of a destructive government is not unity," he continued. Habima Square in Tel Aviv packed with protesters calling loud and clear to save the Israeli democracy and to release the hostages. (credit: YAIR PALTI)

Democrats chair Yair Golan is also speaking at Habima Square. "Tens of thousands of Israel lovers came out to defend the country tonight. One bloc together, we will win," he posted on X.

Demonstrators call for preservation of Israeli democracy, to bring hostages home

Demonstrators at Habima called to preserve Israeli democracy and to release the hostages remaining in Hamas captivity.

In Hostage Square, a rally has begun, during which several family members of hostages are scheduled to speak. Following the rally, demonstrators are scheduled to march toward Begin Gate.

Additionally, demonstrations have begun across the country, including in Jerusalem, Herzliya, Kiryat Bialik, and Beersheba.

This is a developing story.