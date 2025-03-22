IDF strikes Lebanon after instructions from Katz, Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to launch a second wave of strikes against dozens of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, in response to the rocket fire toward Israel, the Defense Ministry announced in a Saturday evening statement.

The IDF confirmed it struck Hezbollah command centers, infrastructure sites, terrorists, rocket launchers, and a weapons storage facility in Lebanon during the Saturday afternoon strikes.

The ministry stated that the Lebanese government is responsible for everything that occurs within its territory and that Israel will not permit any harm to its citizens or sovereignty and will take all necessary actions to ensure the security of its civilians.

Striking Hezbollah

The IDF struck dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command center from which unidentified terrorists were operating in southern Lebanon on Saturday morning. IDF prepares to strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, March 22, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The strikes came in response to a rocket fire launched towards Metulla in what the IDF called "a blatant violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon, and a direct threat to the citizens of the State of Israel," noting "The State of Lebanon bears responsibility for upholding the agreement."