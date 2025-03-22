Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US embassy in Israel warns Americans there to be on guard

By REUTERS

 The US embassy in Israel on Saturday warned Americans there to avoid large gatherings and be prepared to seek shelter following an escalation of conflict in the country.

"The security environment is complex and can change quickly," the embassy said in an alert posted on its website. "Be aware of your surroundings."

The warning came as the Israeli army said it was attacking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in a second wave of strikes, after intercepting rockets fired from across the border earlier in the day.

Israel has also seen a series of large protests in recent days over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service.

Taliban: US has lifted $10 million reward for Sirajuddin Haqqani
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 07:52 PM
Suspicion of security incident in south ruled out after paraglider seen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 06:25 PM
Yemen missile falls in Saudi territory en route towards Israel
By AVI ASHKENAZI
03/22/2025 06:17 PM
Syrian army targets reportedly struck near Damascus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 04:22 PM
Turkey detains 343 people in opposition protests
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 11:40 AM
Israel strikes in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2025 09:36 AM
Sudanese army seizes control over main headquarters of central bank
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 08:26 AM
UK's Heathrow airport says it is open and fully operational
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 08:02 AM
Multiple gunshot victims reported in New Mexico, CBS affiliate says
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 07:56 AM
Trump pulls security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 03:59 AM
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, restore humanitarian access
By REUTERS
03/22/2025 01:55 AM
Gunmen fire at Iraqi consulate in Istanbul; no casualties reported
By REUTERS
03/21/2025 11:14 PM
Pope Francis must relearn to speak after oxygen therapy, cardinal says
By REUTERS
03/21/2025 10:42 PM
Avalanche at ski resort in France kills Israeli man
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2025 10:08 PM
IDF strikes rocket launcher in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2025 09:08 PM