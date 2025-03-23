Iran foreign minister says talks with US 'no longer possible', unless things change

Talks with the US are no longer possible unless certain things change, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday as Washington awaits a response to its invitation for talks on a new nuclear deal, Iranian state media reported.

Araghchi added that Iran was not opposed to talks out of "stubbornness," but rather as a result of history and experience, adding that Washington needs to recalibrate its policy before Tehran takes part in talks.

This month, Tehran received a letter from US President Donald Trump giving Iran two months to decide whether it would enter new negotiations or face stricter sanctions under Trump's renewed "maximum pressure" campaign.

While Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected the offer for talks as deceptive, Iran's foreign minister said on Thursday that Tehran would soon reply to both the letter's threats and opportunities.

In his first term, Trump withdrew the United States from a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that had placed strict limits on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

After Trump pulled out in 2018 and restored sanctions, Iran breached and far surpassed those limits in the development of its nuclear program.

'Our nuclear situation has advanced significantly'

"In my opinion, the 2015 pact in its current form cannot be revived. It would not be in our interest because our nuclear situation has advanced significantly, and we can no longer return to previous conditions," Araghchi said.

"The same can be said of the other side's sanctions. The 2015 nuclear pact can still be a basis and model for negotiations."

Western powers accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons by enriching uranium up to 60% purity, above what they say is justifiable for a civilian program.

Tehran says the development of its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and that it respects its commitments under international law.