Shin Bet, Police arrest Netivot resident over espionage for foreign entities

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Police arrested a resident of Netivot in southern Israel on suspicion he had carried out espionage operations for foreign entities from an enemy state, the two agencies said on Monday.

The agencies said that, according to the investigation, the suspect was in contact with Iranian intelligence agents.

The investigation revealed, according to the two, that 65-year-old Edward Yosefov was in contact with an agent who identified himself as an Azeri citizen who resides in Dubai.

Under the agent's guidance, Yosefov carried out surveillance and photography operations of security sites, such as IDF bases, the Haifa port, and the Nuclear Research Center.

For the purpose of carrying out his mission and under the instruction of his handler, the suspect rented an apartment in Haifa, which had a view of the Haifa port. A general view of Haifa Port on July 24. (credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

Monetary compensation

According to the two agencies, Yosefov carried out his operations even though he suspected from an early stage that his handlers were from entities hostile to the Jewish State.

For his operations, the suspect received monetary compensation via cryptocurrency.