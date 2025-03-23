Shin Bet probes police on suspected undermining of state, democracy - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's office responded to the Channel 12 report on Sunday, which claimed the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) carried out in recent months a secret probe into the police on suspicion of undermining the state and democracy.

The report noted the dissemination of Kahanism as a threatening element.

The Prime Minister's Office claimed that it was unaware of the investigation and had not been notified of the matter by the Shin Bet chief.

The office of the national security minister addressed the move to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar in response. The man least suited for the job. Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir (credit: Yonatan Zindel/Flash90)

"It is now even clearer why Ronen Bar must not remain as head of the Shin Bet," the statement read.

"A head of a secret organization who initiates investigations and gathers materials against elected officials while predefining the target - 'to collect evidence and testimonies regarding the involvement of the political echelon' - is an immediate threat to democracy," the statement continued.

The statement further accused the agency of "undermining the government and conducting a political investigation with the aim of staging a political coup against the will of the people."

The agency said in response, "The Kach and Kahane Chai movements were declared 'unlawful associations' in 1994 and have been designated as 'terror organizations' since 2016."

"The activities of these organizations continued thereafter, and the security service worked to expose and thwart them in accordance with its legal mandate. Accordingly, whenever information on this matter is received, the service also addresses concerns regarding the infiltration of these elements into government institutions, particularly law enforcement agencies," the statement added.

Move to dismiss Shin Bet chief

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to put forward to the cabinet the motion to remove the Shin Bet chief from his role. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The prime minister's decision came amid the Shin Bet investigation into Netanyahu aides who were allegedly involved in Qatargate.

On Saturday, Netanyahu claimed in a video that Bar had opened an investigation into Qatargate to prevent his firing.