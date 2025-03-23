Yitzhak Goldknopf filmed dancing to anti-Zionist Neturei Karta anthem, sparks outrage

Housing and Construction Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf (Agudat Yisrael) was filmed dancing to the anti-Zionist "Neturei Karta" anthem on Sunday, sparking controversy and criticism from Israeli leaders.

In a Monday evening statement on X/Twitter, Goldknapf called the calls "attempts to divide and incite."

"I participated this evening in the wedding of a family member, and during the dance, the music changed to a song that, to say the least, I am not comfortable with," he wrote. "In order not to offend the groom and his family, I remained in place, and unfortunately, some have exploited this to incite as if I agree with the song's content.

"I disassociate myself and condemn it [Neturei Karta]," he added.

Lt. Col. (res.) Yaya Fink, founder of the Reservists’ Headquarters, filed a police complaint against Goldknapf.

"I have filed a complaint with the police and submitted a request to the attorney general to open an investigation against Minister Goldknopf," Fink said. "During wartime, while we reservists are repeatedly called up, a minister in the Israeli government chooses to spit in the face of every one of us. The prime minister must fire him tonight, and draft dodgers should be sent to prison."

Goldknopf asks for forgiveness

The minister wrote in his statement that he apologized for his actions and asked for public forgiveness.

"In the heat of the dancing and music, I failed to set boundaries, and as someone who helps reservists, worries for the safety of soldiers, and prays for their success, I ask for forgiveness," he wrote.

"It was my duty to silence the orchestra on the spot, and that is how I will act in the future. I deeply understand those who are hurting and apologize."

In response, the Brothers in Arms movement, composed of reservists and military veterans, called Goldknopf's actions "a defiant and disgraceful act meant to humiliate our heroic IDF soldiers," and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire him tonight.

"While over 800 IDF soldiers have fallen in battle, a minister in the Israeli government is dancing to the tunes of ‘We Will Die and Not Enlist’ and ‘We Do Not Believe in the Rule of the Heretics.’ This is not a mistake—it is policy. Goldknopf and Netanyahu’s government openly promote the draft-dodging scheme while reservists collapse under their fifth and sixth rounds of deployment.

Excuses about ‘music that changed’ won’t blur the truth: this dance is a dance on the blood of fallen soldiers, a defiant and disgraceful act meant to humiliate our heroic IDF soldiers. Netanyahu must fire Goldknopf tonight."

Israeli Politicians react

In a Monday press statement, Netanyahu said that Goldknapf did well by apologizing and distancing himself from the song.

"There is no place for songs against IDF service, the statement added. "This is the time to unite our forces internally against the enemies outside."

Former prime minister Neftali Bennet replied to the video of Goldknopf dancing and called out members of the coalition who "encourage draft evasion."

"Tweets of 'outrage' from government ministers over the disgrace of IDF soldiers are worthless when those same ministers are simultaneously transferring billions in a budget that encourages draft evasion, placing the entire burden on our reservists," he wrote.

"We don’t need your condemnations—we need one simple action from the government: a complete halt to funding for draft evasion."

National Unity leader Benny Gantz said that Goldknapf's actions were offensive to IDF soldiers and harmful to the state.

"This is not the deep state – it is subversion from within the government that is harming the State of Israel," he wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

"The only response to Goldknopf's actions is a dismissal letter and draft orders. Any other message is a slap in the face to IDF soldiers. Only a Zionist unity government will save Israel’s security."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on X/Twitter that Goldknopf's actions were insensitive and disgraceful.

"Shame and disgrace! We can no longer remain silent in the face of Minister Goldknopf’s insensitivity, contempt, and ingratitude toward the State of Israel and our heroic IDF soldiers. I demand that the prime minister summon him for questioning tonight, set a red line, and put an end to his disgraceful conduct."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid implied that he did not believe that Goldknapf would be fired, and criticized Netanyahu for supporting Haredi draft evasion.

"In a country where 1,850 people have been killed and murdered and 14,000 soldiers have been wounded, a minister who jumps and sings against the State of Israel should have been fired immediately. But Netanyahu is a puppet of the ultra-Orthodox parties. He is the prime minister of full-fledged draft evasion and refusal."

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer said that the Agudat Yisrael minister was "unfit to serve as a minister in the Israeli government."

"Anyone who cannot clearly condemn such a disgraceful act cannot be part of the nation’s leadership in its most difficult hour," he wrote.

"While bereaved families and parents of the wounded repeatedly witness this despicable dance, their hearts shrink with pain and fury. What message does this send them? That political considerations outweigh the honor of the fallen? Such a partnership?! A partnership with those who disgrace the State of Israel and desecrate the memory of the martyrs? This is a red line that must not be crossed."

Yisrael Beytenu faction leader Oded Forer added:

"Our soldiers are defending our borders, and Minister Goldknopf is dancing to the anthem of draft dodgers. A real prime minister would fire him tonight.

But instead, we have a fake prime minister. The State of Israel must pass a simple law: If you don’t enlist, you don’t vote."