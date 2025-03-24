Katz appoints Amir Baram as Defense Ministry director-general

Defense Minister Israel Katz appointed Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram as the 26th Director-General of the Defense Ministry (IMOD) during a ceremony on Monday. IDF Chief of General Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, former IMOD Director Generals, the Ministry's senior management forum, the IDF Deputy Chief of General Staff, CEOs of defense industries, and heads of representative organizations attended the event.

Defense Minister Israel Katz was pleased that all three candidates he considered suitable for the IDF Chief of General Staff position were present as, according to him, this sends a powerful message that these three defense leaders are working together "with their knowledge, determination, and commitment to contribute to Israel's security during these challenging times."

Katz explained that he appointed Amir Baram due to his experience as IDF Deputy Chief of General Staff, who was responsible for force build-up and strategic relations with the United States and other partners.

That was the decisive factor in selecting him for the position: "We must be capable of defending ourselves through our own strength".

All matters related to force build-up, procurement, and armaments will now be under Baram's leadership. Additionally, the Ministry's extensive work supporting wounded veterans and bereaved families will continue with unwavering commitment.

Defense Minister Katz appoints Amir Baram as new director-general (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Amir Baram's position

In his acceptance speech, IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram stated he will develop a ministerial strategy ensuring the IDF maintains its capability to defeat all threats 'from knife to nuclear' - including those that cannot yet be anticipated.

"Our priority will be the defense establishment's 'value accelerators': technology and personnel, combat capabilities, armament, security diplomacy, and, above all, the Israeli society and its people."

He expressed deep appreciation towards Minister Katz's trust in selecting him for this position.

Baram manifested that he would "undertake this role with a profound sense of mission and responsibility, accompanied by a personal and deep belief in our ongoing mission to secure Israel's future."

Despite the complex challenges ahead, "I am confident that together with the Chief of General Staff and under the Minister's leadership, we will overcome these obstacles and prevail against all our enemies."

During the ceremony, IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram acknowledged the Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, for his two-year tenure as IMOD Director General during the current war and thanked the IMOD Deputy Director General and Head of the Planning Department, Itamar Graff, for serving as Acting Director General in recent weeks.