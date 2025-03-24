IDF, Shin Bet destroy 100 vans in Gaza used for October 7 massacre

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) attacked more than 100 vans throughout Gaza that were being used by Hamas terrorists for terror activities, military said in a statement on Monday.

Hamas terrorists used these vans to raid, murder, and kidnap Israeli civilians on October 7 during the massacre.

On the morning of the attack, around 5.5K terrorists invaded Israel with vans, motorcycles, paragliders and by foot. Terrorists with vans and motorcycles kidnapped Israeli civilians and soldiers, dead and alive, and brought them into Gaza.

Hamas and its UN vans

It was revealed in October 2024 by an UNRWA worker that Hamas took UNRWA vehicles to move around the Gaza Strip. IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) attacked more than 100 vans throughout Gaza that were being used by Hamas terrorists for terror activities March 24, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the published footage from the IDF, the worker confirmed his role as a UNRWA security guard.

After the war started, Hamas "entered the UNRWA facilities," the worker said, adding that the terror group "took everything."

In May 2024, the IDF revealed that during operational activity in eastern Rafah, terrorists were identified in UNRWA's central logistics compound alongside UN vehicles