'Done by force': UNRWA worker testifies to how Hamas uses org. vehicles

Hamas takes UNRWA vehicles to move around the Gaza Strip, a UNRWA worker said while being interrogated by security officials, according to footage published by the IDF on Thursday.

In the video, the worker confirmed his role as UNRWA security guard.

After the war broke out, Hamas "entered the UNRWA facilities," the worker said, adding that the terror group "took everything."

This "happened before everyone's eyes; it's no secret," he said.

He explained that the terror group wanted the vehicles "because they contained supplies, materials meant for people, these materials were intended for people, so they went in and took them." UNRWA (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

"They took the vehicles and started taking the supplies out of them and distributing them using private supply lines," he further said, noting that the terrorists used them for their own purposes.

The security guard further affirmed that "everything was done by force" and without "the worker's consent" since they "had the power to do whatever they wanted."

'A form of defense'

Asked why Hamas needed UNRWA vehicles when they have their own jeeps, the worker answered, "it's a form of defense for them, so they can move around easily.

"Their thought process was that when they get into a UNRWA vehicle and drive in it and get things with it, the supplies, of course, then they are protected," "because it's an agency vehicle," he added.

During the IDF operations in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, numerous Gazan civilians testified to Hamas's threats in efforts to prevent them from evacuating from the area.

The military added that during its activities in the area, troops along with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) had arrested hundreds of terrorists, whose interrogations have unearthed intelligence information.