Katz questions probe of general who criticized IDF over Oct. 7 failures

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered Brig.-Gen. (res.) Oron Solomon to present him with the investigation that he conducted into the Southern Command on October 7 that he has not yet presented.

"There must be no impression that Military Police investigations are being used as a tool to silence internal criticism within the IDF - criticism that is so vital in order to bring the full details to the attention of the families and the public, and to enable the IDF to learn the necessary lessons," Katz said.

US conducts 10 strikes in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 09:42 PM
IDF gives 'final warning' for residents in the Beit Hanoun area of Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 09:33 PM
Egypt to expel released Hamas prisoners if no ceasefire is agreed upon
By WALLA!
03/24/2025 08:05 PM
Sirens activate in central Israel, Jerusalem area due to Yemen missile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 08:03 PM
Red alert sirens heard in Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 07:14 PM
Trump predicts more countries will be added to Abraham Accords
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 06:58 PM
MK Goldknopf resigns from Prime Minister's Office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 06:57 PM
United Nations reducing footprint in Gaza, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 06:50 PM
Two decomposing bodies found in two separate areas of Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 06:14 PM
ICRC office in Gaza hit by explosive projectile, aid organization says
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 05:07 PM
Iran denies reports about tankers being seized by the US
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 05:07 PM
Al Jazeera Gaza correspondent killed in northern Gaza airstrike - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 03:50 PM
Petition filed to High Court to stop state budget changes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 03:49 PM
Security forces arrest 18 wanted persons in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2025 02:08 PM
Germany condemns new Israeli settlements in West Bank
By REUTERS
03/24/2025 12:57 PM