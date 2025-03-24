Katz questions probe of general who criticized IDF over Oct. 7 failures

Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered Brig.-Gen. (res.) Oron Solomon to present him with the investigation that he conducted into the Southern Command on October 7 that he has not yet presented.

"There must be no impression that Military Police investigations are being used as a tool to silence internal criticism within the IDF - criticism that is so vital in order to bring the full details to the attention of the families and the public, and to enable the IDF to learn the necessary lessons," Katz said.