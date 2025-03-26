IDF sergeant dies after collapsing during training

IDF Sergeant Yosef Haim Tzvi Serlin, 19, from Jerusalem, collapsed during combat training with Unit 504 in northern Israel on Wednesday and later died, the military announced.

The soldier was immediately treated by medical personnel in the field and was pronounced dead at a hospital after CPR was performed. His family has been notified.

The military police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the findings will be forwarded to the military attorney general for review.